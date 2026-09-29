Brenntag Pharma and dsm‑firmenich enter partnership

Brenntag and dsm‑firmenich announced the signing of a global distribution agreement combined with a long‑term strategic partnership.

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The collaboration aims to strengthen the worldwide availability of high‑purity, GMP‑grade vitamins. The partnership will operate under the new co‑brand BYPHAR powered by Biond, dsm-firmenich's portfolio of high-purity vitamins specifically designed for cell culture media and biologics manufacturing.

The agreement grants Brenntag exclusive distribution rights for dsm‑firmenich’s Biopharma‑grade vitamin portfolio - Biond - across all major biopharma regions: North America, LATAM, Europe, MEA, and APAC.

Eight BYPHAR powered by Biond products in multiple pack sizes will be available:

Biond Niacinamide Ph Excel (B3)

Biond Folic Acid Ph Excel (B9)

Biond Cyanocobalamin Ph Excel (B12)

Biond D-Panthenol Ph Excel (B5)

Biond Thiamine Hydrochloride Ph Excel (B1)

Biond Riboflavin 5’-Phosphate Ph Excel (B2)

Biond Pyridoxine Hydrochloride Ph Excel (B6)

Biond D-Biotin Ph Excel (B7)

The vitamins are designed for use in cell culture media, feed media, and upstream bioprocessing, supporting the production of biologics, vaccines, and cell therapies as critical ingredients for healthy cell growth. Key product attributes include:

High‑purity GMP‑grade quality with multi‑compendial compliance

Pack size flexibility from R&D to commercial scale

Reliable global supply chain and technical support

These features address core industry requirements like consistent cell performance, process robustness, and scalable manufacturing reliability.

“With this partnership, we significantly expand our global biopharma portfolio and reinforce our ability to support customers who depend on stable, quality‑assured raw materials,” said Gust Desmedt, global president pharma at Brenntag. “BYPHAR powered by Biond reflects a shared commitment to quality, reliability, and secure supply for critical upstream processes.”

“Biond was created to address the evolving needs of biologics manufacturers, who increasingly require not only high-purity raw materials, but also assurance around quality, reliability, and technical expertise. Our partnership with Brenntag Pharma combines complementary strengths to deliver a dedicated offering for biopharmaceutical applications under the BYPHAR brand, helping customers move forward with greater confidence and control,” said Fernanda Onofre, director global marketing and business development, Pharma Biologics Solutions, Health, Nutrition and Care at dsm-firmenich.