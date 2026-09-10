Brenntag Pharma announces partnership with Indovinya

Brenntag has announced a new exclusive distribution partnership with Indovinya Belgium N.V., part of the Indorama Group, covering polyethylene glycols (Macrogols) and polysorbates for pharmaceutical and nutraceutical applications.

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The partnership covers France, Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands, Denmark, Finland, Sweden, and Norway, enabling Brenntag to expand its excipient offering across key European markets. Indovinya is recognized as a leading producer of non‑ionic surfactants, bringing strong manufacturing expertise and a robust quality framework to the partnership.

Polyethylene glycols (PEGs) and polysorbates are essential multifunctional excipients widely used in tablets, hard and soft capsules, oral liquid formulations, topical preparations, and suppositories. Indovinya’s Oxipurity 4000 (PEGs) product line is manufactured under EXCiPACT GMP certification and complies with EP and USP and Oxipurity 7080 (polysorbate) is produced according to ANVISA and IPEC-PQG Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) Guide also complies with EP and USP pharmacopoeias, ensuring the highest quality and regulatory reliability for European customers.

“This partnership with Indovinya expands our high‑quality excipient offering and supports our strategy of bringing reliable, compliant, and technically supported ingredients closer to our customers,” said Joakim Rehné, regional president EMEA at Brenntag Pharma. “With Indovinya’s EXCiPACT certified production and strong regulatory foundation, combined with Brenntag’s regional presence and customer proximity, we are well positioned to support formulation development across Europe and accelerate new project generation in the excipient and nutraceutical markets.”

“This partnership represents an important milestone in Indovinya’s strategy to strengthen our presence in the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical markets in Europe. By combining Brenntag’s customer proximity and distribution excellence with our Oxipurity portfolio of trusted excipients, we can better support formulators with consistent quality, regulatory confidence, and a reliable supply of essential ingredients," saod Fabiana Citraro Marra, global director marketing & innovation at Indovinya.