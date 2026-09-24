Brenntag Pharma explores biopharma portfolio at CPHI 2026

Brenntag Pharma will participate in the CPHI 2026 exhibition from 6-8th October, at Fiera Milano, Hall 1, Booth 1A26.

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Customers and Journalists are cordially invited to explore the Brenntag world of Pharma – from essential chemicals and specialty ingredients distribution to GMP manufacturing and services. The Brenntag Pharma team will present customized solutions for every part of the value chain. Like last year, you will be amazed at how much more than you think Brenntag Pharma is offering:

APIs: Tailored and reliable API supply sourced through qualified global partners.

Biopharma: Products and services for upstream and downstream processes, including BYPHAR solutions.

Excipients: Broad range of essential and specialty excipients for pharmaceutical dosage forms.

Nutritional Health: Wide portfolio of formulation, active, and sensory ingredients to support nutraceutical development.

Regulated Synthesis: Solvents, acids, lyes and intermediates for seamless API production and CIP processes.

Brenntag Pharma teams from all regions, EMEA, APAC, NA, LATAM, are present throughout the whole of CPHI to discuss each customer’s special needs.

Customers, suppliers and journalists are cordially invited to the After Dark Event on Wednesday, October 7th, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at our booth 1A26, to liaise, exchange and chat in a relaxed atmosphere. At 5:30 p.m., Brenntag will host the official BYPHAR presentation, lasting around 10 minutes. During this presentation, our co‑partners will share a few words, and we will unveil Brenntag Pharma’s newest BYPHAR co‑brand partner.