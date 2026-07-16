Brenntag Pharma signs strategic partnership with Evonik

Brenntag has announced a new strategic partnership with Evonik REXIM for the distribution of its GMP grade amino acids to the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical markets in Europe, effective 1st July 2026.

× Expand Brenntag

The agreement covers most parts of Europe, including DACH region, UK, France, Benelux, Scandinavia, CEE, Israel, Turkey and more (excluding Italy, Ukraine, Middle East and Africa).

Amino acids are fundamental building blocks of life and essential components of proteins, driving key biochemical and metabolic processes. REXIM provides highly purified natural and non‑natural amino acids and derivatives. Their quality and reliability make them suitable across multiple regulated applications - serving as essential ingredients in medical nutrition, pharmaceutical APIs and excipients, as well as consistent nutrients for cell culture media in biopharma.

Evonik REXIM is a supplier of highest quality amino acids and offers relevant parts of the production from domestic European supplies. The company combines market leadership in fermentation, bioconversion and synthetic-based manufacturing. The collaboration with Brenntag supports Evonik REXIM’s strategy, expanding its presence in key global markets and providing customers with enhanced local service, technical support, and long term supply security.

“Our collaboration with Evonik reflects Brenntag’s commitment to bringing high-value pharmaceutical ingredients and solutions closer to our customers,” says Joakim Rehné, president Brenntag Pharma EMEA. “By combining Evonik’s world-class expertise in GMP amino acids with Brenntag’s extensive market presence, technical capabilities, and regulatory know-how, we are uniquely positioned to support the evolving needs of pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical manufacturers across the region. Together, we are creating a stronger, more reliable supply network that helps accelerate innovation and ensure patient access to critical therapies.”

“Our partnership with Brenntag significantly strengthens Evonik REXIM’s market reach,” says Thomas Hermann, head of the REXIM product line at Evonik Health Care. “Brenntag’s strong regional footprint, deep customer relationships, and extensive experience in the life-science sector make them an ideal partner. Together, we can provide customers with reliable access to high quality GMP amino acids and support the fast growing pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical markets.”