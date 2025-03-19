Clinigen & Servier partner to expand oncology access in South Africa

Clinigen has announced that Equity Pharmaceuticals, part of the Clinigen Group, has entered into a new collaboration with Servier, an independent global pharmaceutical group, to enhance patient access to oncology and haematology medicines in South Africa.

Through this new agreement, Clinigen holds exclusive distribution rights to commercialise LONSURF (trifluridine/tipiracil) in the South African market.

Colorectal cancer (CRC) is the fourth most common and sixth most lethal cancer in South Africa, and approximately 25% of patients are diagnosed with metastatic disease at the time of their primary CRC diagnosis. LONSURF is indicated for the treatment of advanced colorectal cancer after prior chemotherapy, and advanced gastric cancer after two or more prior treatments.

As part of this agreement, Clinigen will also explore ways of improving patient access to Servier’s wider oncology product portfolio through authorised channels, such as named patient supply or special access programs, in compliance with local regulations.

With Servier’s focused portfolio in difficult-to-treat cancers, Clinigen will enhance the oncology armamentarium for local healthcare professionals to manage increasingly complex oncology cases.

Carel Bouwer, managing director at Clinigen Africa said: “Our partnership with Servier is a major leap forward in Clinigen Africa's mission to accelerate access to oncology therapies across Africa. With Servier's advanced portfolio, we aim to continue our corporate goal of improving the outcomes and lives of patients.”

This agreement underscores Clinigen's commitment to providing specialised, integrated pharmaceutical services across the entire drug lifecycle, reinforcing its vision of a world where medicine is global by design. Recent acquisitions and investments, including Ascenian Consulting and Kinesys Consulting, enhance expertise in high-demand areas like Market Access and Regulatory Affairs, while the strategic partnership/minority stake in Tepsivo, a leading digital pharmacovigilance provider, strengthens its competitive advantage in the rapidly growing pharma services market.

This press release contains information about medicines that may not be approved in all territories. The intent of this press release is to share pertinent information for the investment community about this collaboration between Clinigen and Servier and does not constitute promotion of any medicines.