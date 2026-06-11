Cold Chain Technologies expands parcel services into Europe

Cold Chain Technologies (CCT) has announced that EcoFlex, its family of high-performance reusable parcel shippers for temperature-sensitive pharmaceuticals, is now available across Europe, supported by a hub-led operating model and dedicated Centres of Excellence.

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EcoFlex is designed for regional and last-mile pharmaceutical distribution, giving customers access to reusable temperature-controlled parcel shippers through a leasing model that can deliver a lower cost per use, reduce storage requirements, and support sustainability goals. The EcoFlex range can achieve a fossil fuel use reduction of up to 60.3% versus a standard shipper, while helping organisations to minimise waste and CO₂ emissions, optimise packaging and freight processes, and manage thermal, mechanical and regulatory risk.

Supported by CCT C.A.R.E, customers are able to develop a reusable solution which fits their specific needs. Included within this is CCT’s ReNew program, an end-to-end support ecosystem which streamlines returns, manages reverse logistics and offers tracking and assurance throughout the use, return and refurbishment cycle. This service, coupled with CCT’s broader suite of digital tools, including data-driven models and predictive technologies, allow EcoFlex users to reduce costs, risks and environmental footprint

To assist customers in meeting ESG goals, CCT’s reusable dashboard also includes a Track Your Landfill Avoidance’ tool, offering users an in-depth view of the benefits of reusables.

In Europe, the EcoFlex capability is supported through operational coverage in the UK, Netherlands and Ireland, enabling customers to deploy reusable parcels with the service infrastructure needed to keep programmes running reliably at scale.

“We’re expanding our EcoFlex offering across Europe, enabling customers to benefit from a more integrated reusable solution and service model to improve performance across their cold chain,” said Kristian Williams, senior director of sales – EMEA at Cold Chain Technologies.

CCT’s conditioned set-up and reusable operations can help customers unlock cost savings, increased performance, reduced packaging-related inventory, greater operational flexibility (including scenarios such as packing out ahead of weekend shipments), hibernation capability for conditioned assets that are not immediately deployed, and improved demand flexibility as volumes change.

David Webber, senior global marketing manager at Cold Chain Technologies, said: “EcoFlex represents a new level of reusable capability for temperature-controlled shipping, offering a robust thermal packaging solution which minimises the need for payload interference, simplifies packing and unpacking and enhances our reusable program.

“The purpose of the range is to provide customers with solutions which minimise waste and CO2 emissions, optimise packaging and freight processes, and manage thermal, mechanical and regulatory risk.”

EcoFlex units can be provided fully conditioned and with pre-printed return labels to support a circular workflow in which shippers are returned, refurbished and redeployed with the support of CCT’s digital tracking and assurance programme, CCT ReNew.

The European service expansion follows the integration of Tower Cold Chain into CCT’s global operation following its acquisition in 2024. The company’s expanded infrastructure footprint for reusable services means it can leverage a wider network that includes three global Centres of Excellence and 21 European hubs spanning 11 countries.