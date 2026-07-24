Cold Chain Technologies expands reusable portfolio

Cold Chain Technologies has announced the launch of the EcoFlex XS, a new extra-small addition to its EcoFlex reusable shipping portfolio.

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Developed in response to increasing customer demand, EcoFlex XS provides a three-litre payload capacity, and is particularly suited to applications such as clinical trial sample shipments, pharmaceutical product sampling, blood and diagnostic sample transportation, and other small-volume temperature-sensitive shipments.

The product extends the capabilities of the established EcoFlex range while maintaining the same reusable, sustainability-focused approach that has made it the largest reusable fleet on the market.

The new shipper has been engineered to operate across three temperature ranges; refrigerated (RFG), controlled room temperature (CRT), and frozen (FRG) whilst meeting ISTA 3A physical testing requirements. In ISTA 7D temperature qualification testing, the shipper demonstrated durations of up to 96 hours in refrigerated winter conditions, 89.7 hours in controlled room temperature summer conditions, and 66.2 hours in frozen winter conditions.

A key innovation within the new design is the inclusion of a thermal bag inside the 178 mm x 178 mm x 89 mm payload box, which acts as a heat deflector to extend thermal duration and maintain performance.

EcoFlex XS also delivers substantial logistics efficiencies. Compared with the existing EcoFlex Small shipper, volume has been reduced by 25.64% and weight by 25.4%, helping customers minimise freight costs while maintaining robust thermal protection.

David Webber, senior global marketing manager at Cold Chain Technologies, said: “The EcoFlex XS is a natural extension of the EcoFlex family and addresses a very specific need in the market for smaller-volume temperature-controlled shipments. We have seen exceptionally strong interest in the product, particularly for sample distribution and clinical trial applications.”

“By maintaining the same reusable platform, thermal technologies and customer-friendly design of the broader range, we can provide a smaller-format solution that delivers meaningful reductions in shipment size and weight without compromising performance. The result is greater shipping efficiency, lower freight costs and a more sustainable option for temperature-sensitive products.”

Like the wider EcoFlex portfolio, EcoFlex XS features artwork that clearly communicates its reusable status, as supported by Cold Chain Technologies’ ReNew refurbishment and renew program.