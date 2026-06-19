Cold Chain Technologies launches CCT Rx Secure

Cold Chain Technologies has launched CCT Rx Secure, a new digital application designed to support specialty pharmacies in making more informed, repeatable pack-out decisions for temperature-sensitive shipments.

× Expand Cold Chain Technologies

Delivering specialty medication in the right temperature with varying weather conditions across the country, requires a more robust tool to recommend the appropriate pack out as well as recommendation on shipping times, given potential weather events. Rx Secure helps provide that in an easy to use, quick and reliable interface that helps pharmacies reduce risk, cost and environmental footprint.

Rx Secure consolidates several existing capabilities into a single, streamlined application, including Route Pro and Lane Risk, while introducing new functionality to support dry ice pack-outs. Rx Secure optimizes operations for specialty pharmacies by taking the guesswork out of which seasonal pack-out to use and providing a view of shipping risks due to extreme weather.

The proprietary user interface has been redesigned to provide a more consistent and intuitive experience. This includes cleaner navigation, standardized selectable items, updated pack-out imagery and simplified data entry through selector tools such as origin and destination zip codes. The platform reflects real-world shipping practices, focusing on national carriers such as FedEx and UPS rather than local couriers.

“Rx Secure is designed to empower specialty pharmacies with confidence and control over every shipment.” said Tammy Dean, senior global marketing manager at Cold Chain Technologies. “We’ve found that customers benefit from bringing together critical risk management tools with practical workflow enhancements, helping them deliver temperature sensitive medications safely and reliably.”

Rx Secure provides origin and destination-based risk assessment, presented through a clear traffic-light system that helps users quickly understand shipment exposure. The platform supports transit planning through one, three and five-day forecast options, and offers visual confirmation of selected pack-out configurations using images to improve clarity and confidence. Documentation can be easily downloaded and printed to support validation and audit requirements.

The introduction of dry ice handling adds further intelligence to the workflow. When a dry ice option is selected, Rx Secure prompts users to define a failure temperature point, select a preferred risk tolerance level, ranging from acceptable to recommended or minimal, and specify the required shipment duration, including support for extended or weekend transits of up to 72 hours. Based on these inputs, the platform recommends an appropriate pack-out configuration and dry ice weight.

Rx Secure can also be customized to reflect predefined product lines and pack-out options used by individual customers, and APIs are available to integrate the platform with existing pharmacy and logistics systems. This helps reduce manual data entry and supports consistency at scale.

Designed specifically for the specialty pharmacy market, Rx Secure provides a practical, decision-support tool rather than a fully scientific modelling environment. While it does not replace full validation studies, it offers a far more robust approach than relying on ambient temperature alone, enabling customers to balance operational efficiency, risk, and cost more effectively.

By improving visibility for pack-out decisions and introducing dry ice capability, Rx Secure also lays the groundwork for future expansion into additional temperature-controlled sectors.