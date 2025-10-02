Cold Chain Technologies launches “Smart Chain, Clear Gain” campaign

Cold Chain Technologies (CCT), has unveiled its new campaign, Smart Chain, Clear Gain, aimed at redefining how pharmaceutical companies approach compliance, efficiency and value in cold chain logistics.

× Expand Cold Chain Technologies

The campaign centres around CCT’s Smart Solutions offering – a strategic suite of value-added services that go beyond container compliance to deliver measurable gains in efficiency, visibility and operational intelligence. In an industry where most containers meet the same regulatory standards, CCT is shifting the focus to what truly differentiates a provider: the services, support and data-driven capabilities that surround the shipment.

Designed to enhance every stage of the cold chain journey, Smart Solutions delivers value across four critical phases: Planning, Execution, Monitoring and Optimisation. Through these stages, CCT empowers pharmaceutical companies with real-time asset tracking, predictive analytics, tailored customer support and seamless system integration. Together, these capabilities help reduce risk, improve shipment reliability and streamline logistics operations – while also supporting sustainability goals through eco-conscious packaging and efficient resource use.

By breaking down how these digital tools work and the tangible impact they have on shipment performance, CCT’s latest campaign makes Smart Solutions more accessible and relevant to CCT customers than ever, enabling them to make informed decisions and unlock greater value across their supply chains.

To support the campaign, CCT has also launched a new Smart Solutions hub page, providing customers with a clear and accessible gateway to explore the full range of services. The hub simplifies integration and highlights how Smart Solutions can be tailored to meet the unique needs of each client.

“Smart Chain, Clear Gain is more than a tagline – It’s a promise to our customers,” said Paul DellaVilla, director of digital solutions & services at Cold Chain Technologies. “We’re shifting the conversation beyond container specs to service excellence. Our Smart Solutions offering is where true differentiation happens and this campaign is designed to make that value clear, tangible and accessible.”