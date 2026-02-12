Cold Chain Technologies partners with Gobi Technologies

Cold Chain Technologies (CCT) has announced a strategic partnership with Gobi Technologies to give customers access to a greater range of temperature-controlled containers for Cell and Gene Therapies.

× Expand Cold Chain Technologies (CCT)

The deal will see CCT become the primary commercial supplier of Gobi’s Altai shipper, a self-cooling thermal packaging shipper that delivers powerful and controlled cooling anytime, anywhere, with only the flip of a switch. As such, the move signals CCT’s commitment to partnering with innovative companies to offer advanced solutions to its customers.

The self-cooling Altai system is a hybrid alternative to traditionally active or passive solutions and delivers precise thermal control without power or PCM pre-conditioning. It can maintain temperatures from +2 °C to +8 °C and +15 °C to +25 °C for 96+ hours, even in extreme conditions and is suitable for either single-use or multiple-use scenarios.

The self-cooling capability is perfect for the transport of apheresis products because it allows users to condition products only when needed, without depending on freezers, refrigerators or other specialised training and infrastructure. This flexibility allows stock to remain unconditioned on-site for faster deployment, making it ideal for last-minute shipments where traditional ready-to-use solutions might fail to meet tight timeframes.

“Apheresis, in cell and gene therapy (CGT) production, involves collecting blood products or starting cells from patients or healthy donors, which are then promptly shipped to the manufacturer for genetic re-engineering into a personalised therapy, before being returned to the patient for infusion. Timings for collecting apheresis might change without warning, so understandably this requires an incredibly agile supply chain,” explains Christopher McLaughlin, senior global marketing manager at Cold Chain Technologies.

The Altai solution can be used alongside Cold Chain Technologies’ existing portfolio of pre-conditioned ready-to-use parcel solutions, available for purchase or lease. It also connects with CCT’s digital platform – CCT Smart Solutions, thereby, enhancing visibility of location and condition, ensuring safe transportation.

Gobi Technologies was founded to develop self-cooling solutions that eliminate reliance on ice, electricity and conditioning infrastructure. The company’s mission is to simplify compliance, reduce risk and accelerate global distribution of temperature-sensitive products, values that align perfectly with Cold Chain Technologies.

“At Gobi, we believe innovation thrives where great technology meets great partners. By collaborating with Cold Chain Technologies, we are combining our world-class thermal innovation with CCT’s deep expertise in temperature-controlled solutions — enabling us to expand our impact and deliver reliable, scalable cold chain options for customers across the U.S,” said Morgan Fowler, CEO of Gobi Technologies.