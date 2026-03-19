Cold Chain Technologies to launch orchestration platform at LogiPharma 2026

Cold Chain Technologies (CCT) will be launching its new cold chain orchestration platform MedAssure at LogiPharma 2026, exhibiting on Stand 83-85 as well as container area C24 and C25.

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Designed by cold chain experts and dedicated to the life science industry, MedAssure provides proactive data driven intelligence designed to support reductions in risk, cost and environmental footprint.

The launch of the platform represents a new approach to cold chain resilience which moves beyond reactivity. The current challenges facing life sciences manufacturers, from the geopolitical to climate-related, are driving demand for solutions which can proactively assess risk and problem-solve, building beyond visibility and towards optimisation.

This latest development from CCT represents a key addition to its thermal assurance ecosystem, which integrates best-in-class product solutions with emerging and established technology and human expertise for end-to-end resilience.

Visitors to Stand 83-85 will have the opportunity to experience MedAssure, with CCT’s life science specialists on hand to demonstrate the platform via a series of real-world scenarios, as well as exploring the brand’s extensive range of pallet and parcel solutions.

As part of the brand’s commitment to comprehensive thermal assurance, CCT will also be providing attendees with specialist consultation on end-to-end cold chain optimisation, from how customers can lower total logistics costs, to the mitigation of temperature related risk, to meeting sustainability goals.

Paul Della Villa, director, Digital Solutions & Services at Cold Chain Technologies, said: “In the face of an increasingly volatile global cold chain, pharmaceutical companies need more than reactive cold chain management, they need a strategic, end-to-end system that anticipates risk, optimises performance and ensures product integrity. In other words, they need thermal assurance.

“MedAssure, unlike generic visibility platforms, combines purpose-built technology with hands-on technical partnership, product design and diverse supply models. This fusion of technology, packaging supply, insight, and support enables customers to optimise their supply chain design and digitise their unique operational risks in a way that visibility alone cannot.

“Visitors to Stand 83-85 will be able to ‘test drive’ the platform, experiencing the level of information gathering, monitoring and modelling which will be available to our users.”