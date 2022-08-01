Cryoniss collaborates with Perfectus Biomed to launch cell culture service

Life sciences start-up Cryoniss, which provides temperature-controlled biological sample storage and logistics solutions, has teamed up with microbiology testing lab and contract research organisation Perfectus Biomed Group to launch cell culture services in a move that strengthens the two Cheshire-based companies’ relationship and significantly expands Cryoniss’ capabilities.

The collaboration sees Cryoniss move beyond storage and logistics, giving it control of the full sample management lifecycle for the first time and enabling it to ensure cell and data integrity for its customers in the pharma, biotech and scientific research communities.

Sonia Houghton, co-founder and CEO at Cryoniss, said the alliance with Perfectus Biomed Group was based on shared values and ethics, along with a mutual focus on quality.

“We have a well-established relationship with Perfectus Biomed Group and we’re excited to be working with them to expand our service offering through the launch of cell culture services,” she said.

“This latest collaboration gives us the ability, for the first time, to support our customers with the generation of high-quality cell banks, providing them assurance that their cells are free from contaminants.

“We are now better equipped than ever to respond to our customers’ needs in an agile and responsive way and give them confidence that the samples they're working with will produce excellent, reliable data. As a business our over-arching aim is to enable exceptional science and this collaboration with the talented and knowledgeable team at Perfectus supports that vision perfectly.”

Samantha Westgate, CEO at Perfectus Biomed Group, added: “We have an excellent relationship with Cryoniss and it’s a pleasure to be collaborating on this latest project, leveraging the expertise that exists across the two businesses. This collaboration allows us to offer a complete cell banking service that meets our clients’ needs; access when required, long-term cryogenic storage and quality-controlled cell banks in accordance with latest ATCC standard.”

Founded in 2018, Cryoniss has facilities at the Alderley Park bioscience campus near Macclesfield and The Heath Business and Technical Park in Runcorn. Earlier this year the company announced that it was targeting accelerated growth after securing a £500,000 investment from NPIF – Maven Equity Finance, managed by Maven Capital Partners and part of the Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund (NPIF).

Perfectus Biomed Group, which provides both standard and customised microbiological testing services, celebrates its 10-year anniversary this year. The company operates a UKAS-accredited, GLP compliant and ISO 9001-certified lab at Daresbury Science Park, specialising in developing fit-for-purpose experiments that mimic real-life scenarios. In 2020, it merged with a laboratory based in Wyoming, US, expanding its service offering and geographical foothold.