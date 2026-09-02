CSafe expands reusable thermal cover portfolio

CSafe, a provider of temperature-controlled shipping solutions for the pharmaceutical and life sciences industry, has launched the Silverskin RE PMC, a highly durable, PMC-sized reusable thermal cover backed by a full refurbishment model that protects multi-pallet air freight shipments of temperature-sensitive therapies.

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The new thermal cover is constructed of six-layer compressible insulation and provides proven thermal protection benefit for +2°C to +8°C and +15°C to +25°C payloads. A modular design enables efficient, consistent application and removal at cold chain touchpoints and, at 1.5 meters in height, accommodates up to 8 Euro pallets or 6 US pallets. A full refurbishment model sustains performance throughout the cover’s operational lifecycle.

Pharmaceutical shippers, freight forwarders, and airlines are under growing pressure to reduce operational waste and demonstrate credible sustainability practices without compromising product integrity. Silverskin RE PMC addresses this need with a design built to sustain repeated use in demanding air freight environments, backed by a full refurbishment model that makes sustainability operationally real, not just a material upgrade. For shippers managing high-volume, multi-pallet lanes, that reusability commitment translates directly into fewer covers disposed of over time.

“Silverskin RE PMC is the latest addition to our Silverskin thermal cover portfolio. It provides customers with a reusable, PMC-sized option backed by a full refurbishment program, so they can reduce the waste and disposal costs that come with repeated, large-scale shipments.” said Patrick Schafer, chief executive officer, CSafe.