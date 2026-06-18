DHL to launch automated healthcare hub at Infinity Park Derby

DHL Supply Chain has announced the development of a new, multi-user healthcare facility at Infinity Park Derby.

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The 194,000 sq. ft. site is designed specifically for life sciences organisations operating as an automated shared-user warehouse for consumer health, pharmaceuticals, medical devices and animal health.

The facility will serve as DHL Supply Chain’s flagship Life Sciences and Healthcare site in the UK and Ireland and the seventh site within the network, reinforcing the company’s role as a strategic partner for the sector. More than a warehouse, Infinity Park is designed as a platform for regulated supply chains, enabling customers to move beyond fragmented, site-based operations towards standardised, resilient and scalable supply chain models anchored in the UK. As one of DHL’s global “Lighthouse” sites, designating best-in-class, next-generation supply chain facilities, Infinity Park represents the future of regulated Life Sciences logistics in the UK.

Located at the heart of the UK logistics network, Infinity Park Derby offers strong access to major road and rail infrastructure, enabling efficient national distribution within a four-hour drive time of a significant proportion of the UK population. The development represents a milestone in DHL’s £550 million investment to accelerate automation across its UK operations, supporting the growth of the life sciences sector, while also forming part of DHL Group’s €2 billion investment into life sciences and healthcare by 2030.

Designed to support high-density automation, the facility will incorporate technologies such as pallet shuttle systems, with the capability to introduce Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) over time. These technologies manage inbound, storage, and picking tasks with minimal manual intervention, supporting both B2B and B2C models. Meanwhile, the facility’s multi-temperature capabilities, spanning ambient, chilled, and frozen, ensure total supply chain flexibility for sensitive healthcare products.

By combining regulatory-grade infrastructure, shared-user automation and platform-scale operations, the facility enables organisations to access enterprise-level capability without the need for dedicated site investment – improving speed to market, predictability and cost-to-serve while maintaining full compliance and control.

In line with DHL’s wider sustainability commitments, the site is set to achieve a BREEAM ‘Excellent’ rating and EPC ‘A’ certification. Infinity Park Derby, utilising a net zero approach, is designed to operate as a carbon neutral facility, enabled through electrification, energy-efficient automation, and renewable energy integration. The facility is designed for maximum storage efficiency, fitting up to 40% more pallets within the same footprint as traditional warehouses. This high-density approach, combined with ‘dark-store’ automation that requires minimal lighting, helps to significantly reduce overall energy demand, while supporting more sustainable transport through the integration of EV charging infrastructure. The site will generate renewable electricity through on-site solar PV (alongside sourcing renewable electricity), supporting lower-carbon operations as the facility evolves.

Peter Kyle, secretary of state for business and trade said: “This investment is a strong vote of confidence in the UK as a leading destination for life sciences and advanced logistics. Facilities like Infinity Park Derby show how we are creating the right conditions for businesses to invest, innovate and grow through our modern Industrial Strategy.

“By combining cutting-edge automation with high-quality jobs, DHL’s new site will strengthen our healthcare supply chains and support economic growth in the Midlands and across the UK.”