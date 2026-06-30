Eclosix acquires UK distribution rights for weight loss medicine

Eclosix has acquired the exclusive UK distribution rights from Orexigen Therapeutics Ireland for Mysimba, a proprietary combination of prolonged release naltrexone and bupropion.

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The rights acquisition strengthens the existing Eclosix portfolio and broadens the company’s focus to include the rapidly-growing obesity and weight management market in the UK.

Mysimba is indicated in adults as an adjunct to diet and exercise, for the management of weight in obese patients (BMI ≥ 30kg/m2), or overweight patients(BMI ≥ 27kg/m2 and < 30kg/m2) in the presence of one or more weight-related comorbidities. Approved in almost 60 countries around the world, it has amassed over 850,000 patient-years of experience since its initial approval in 2014 in the US.

Lak Sahota, founder and director of Eclosix, said: “We are delighted to have acquired the distribution rights to Mysimba for the UK at a time when we are beginning to understand the huge positive impact that successful weight management programmes can have for the current and future health of appropriate patients, and more broadly for the UK healthcare economy in general. Mysimba is the third product in our growing Eclosix portfolio and we are expecting a further two product launches in the next twelve months. This is an exciting time for Eclosix.”

Aaron Chesnut, vice president of technical operations for Orexigen added: “We are delighted to welcome Eclosix as our new partner for the promotion and distribution of Mysimba in the UK market. This partnership will enhance awareness of Mysimba among UK patients seeking obesity treatment.”