Er-Kim announces agreement with Immunocore

Er-Kim, an international pharmaceutical company specialising in the commercialisation of novel therapies, has announced that they have been appointed by Immunocore as the distribution and commercialisation partner for KIMMTRAK, for the treatment of HLA-A*02:01-positive adults with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma, in Turkey and across the Middle East, North Africa, Caucasus and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) regions.

Immunocore is a commercial-stage biotechnology company pioneering and delivering transformative immunomodulating medicines to radically improve outcomes for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune diseases.

Uveal melanoma is a rare and aggressive form of melanoma affecting the eye. Although it is the most common primary intraocular malignancy in adults, the diagnosis is rare, and up to 50% of people with uveal melanoma will eventually develop metastatic disease. The prognosis for patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma has historically been poor.

“We are excited about our partnership with Immunocore to support access to this treatment for eligible patients in Turkey and across the MENA, Caucasus and CIS regions,” said Mert Zorlular, CFO of Er-Kim. “With over 40 years of experience bringing innovative cancer treatments to these regions, we are proud to be the oncology community’s trusted partner delivering treatment options for diseases with a high unmet need.”