Er-Kim announces exclusive agreement with CNX Therapeutics

Er-Kim, an international pharmaceutical company specialising in the commercialisation of novel therapies, has announced a distribution agreement with CNX Therapeutics to supply selected oncology products across Central & Eastern Europe (CEE) and Türkiye.

× Expand CoreDESIGN Shutterstock

The agreement creates an exclusive partnership for a portfolio of oncology-related medications – including CNX Therapeutics’ Cardioxane (dexrazoxane) and Savene (dexrazoxane) – that are part of CNX’s established oncology portfolio. Through this partnership, treatments will now be distributed across all CEE markets.

“A trusted partner and dedicated provider of oncology treatments in the region, Er-Kim has been bringing innovative oncology-related medications to emerging EMEA for 40 plus years, and we are always looking for strategic collaborations that enhance our dedication to these markets,” said Mert Zorlular, president & CFO of Er-Kim. “We are excited about our partnership with CNX Therapeutics to support the expansion of its strong portfolio of pharmaceutical options for people with cancer as we strive to improve their well-being and quality of life.”

Pete Butterfield, chief operating officer at CNX Therapeutics, said: “This partnership represents a significant step forward in expanding our commercial reach. Er-Kim's extensive regional network across Central and Eastern Europe will enable us to access new markets through their established distribution infrastructure. This is just the beginning of what we expect to be a highly successful partnership."