Er-Kim signs exclusive distribution agreement with LEO Pharma A/S

Er-Kim, a pharmaceutical company specialising in the commercialisation of novel therapies in the EMEA region, has announced that it has signed an exclusive agreement with LEO Pharma A/S to commercialise LOQTORZI (toripalimab) in select regions in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE).

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Under the terms of the agreement, Er-Kim will serve as the exclusive commercial partner for LOQTORZI in the following markets: Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia.

This PD-1 inhibitor is an intravenous immunotherapy that harnesses the body’s immune system to identify and attack cancer cells. In the European Union, the treatment is indicated for two distinct, hard-to-treat malignancies:

Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma (NPC): A rare and aggressive cancer of the head and neck. The therapy is used in combination with cisplatin and gemcitabine for adults with recurrent (non-resectable) or metastatic NPC as a first-line option, or as a monotherapy for those who have previously undergone chemotherapy.

Oesophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma (OSCC): For patients with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic OSCC that cannot be removed by surgery. In these cases, it is used in combination with cisplatin and paclitaxel.

Cem Zorlular, chief executive officer of Er-Kim, said: “Advancements in immunotherapy are fundamentally changing the outlook for patients with nasopharyngeal carcinoma and oesophageal squamous cell carcinoma, but innovation only matters when it reaches the people who need it. By leveraging our deep infrastructure and relationships in Central and Eastern Europe, we are pleased to partner with LEO Pharma to bridge this access gap and bring LOQTORZI to oncology patients throughout the CEE region.”

“We are committed to advancing cancer care by making innovative treatments available to this vulnerable group of patients who face limited options. Er‑Kim’s regional knowledge makes them a strong partner to bring LOQTORZI to new markets in Central and Eastern Europe,” said Jean Monin, executive vice president of the Critical Care Business Unit at LEO Pharma A/S. “Together, we can make a difference for the patients and healthcare professionals we serve.”

In 2025, LEO Pharma A/S was granted exclusive distribution and sales rights for LOQTORZI in the European Union (EU), the European Economic Area (EEA), as well as Switzerland and the United Kingdom, while TopAlliance Biosciences remains the Marketing Authorisation Holder (MAH).