Europa Biosite introduces rapid RNA production technologies

Europa Biosite has announced a new strategic distribution partnership with Quantoom Biosciences, a manufacturer of innovative mRNA technologies for global healthcare advancement supporting next generation vaccines and therapeutics.

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The agreement provides access to Quantoom’s pioneering research RNA production solutions for scientists across Europe.

Under the partnership, Europa Biosite will distribute Quantoom’s Ntensify mano and Ntensify micro technology, designed for rapid and qualitative RNA production in research settings. The collaboration is expected to broaden to include Ncapsulate LNP formulation kits as these technologies become available to the research market.

Europa Biosite is recognised for building high-quality supplier relationships and delivering advanced reagents and technologies to academic, biotech, and pharmaceutical laboratories through its pan-European distribution network. The addition of Quantoom’s RNA production portfolio strengthens Europa Biosite’s offering in the rapidly expanding RNA research field.

José Castillo, CEO of Quantoom Biosciences said: “Europa Biosite has built an impressive reputation for connecting innovative technologies with leading research laboratories across Europe. By joining forces, we make high-quality RNA production and formulation tools more accessible, helping researchers accelerate the development of next-generation RNA applications.”

Together, the companies aim to equip researchers with RNA production and formulation technologies that reduce technical barriers and accelerate progress in RNA research and therapeutic development.

Europa Biosite is a pan-European group of life science distributors providing researchers and biotechnology companies with access to a broad portfolio of research technologies and laboratory products. Through a coordinated network across Europe, the group combines central strategy with strong local expertise and established relationships within regional research communities. Backed by EQT Healthcare Growth, Europa Biosite continues to expand its European footprint through strategic acquisitions.