Gabriel-Chemie opens warehouse with photovoltaic system

The Gabriel-Chemie Group has announced the opening of a new warehouse that will now serve as the central logistics hub for the entire Gabriel-Chemie group.

Covering a total area of 3,200 m² and with space for 5,000 pallets, the new facility sets standards in storage capabilities and efficiency.

A significant contribution to the company’s sustainability efforts is the integration of a photovoltaic system with a power output of 320 kWp. This system supports the facility’s energy needs and contributes to a long-term reduction in the company’s carbon footprint.

The semi-automated, mobile shelving system maximizes pallet space per square meter. Compared to traditional warehouses, this technology significantly increases efficiency and ensures optimal utilization of available capacity. Additionally, an integrated barcode scanning system enables precise and fast processing of goods receipts and order picking, further improving the reliability and performance of warehouse management.

Indoor storage of pallets ensures a consistently high product quality and at the same time, the expanded capacity allows for shorter lead times for standard products, further improving service to customers.

The new warehouse also offers improved conditions for HGV traffic. Optimized delivery and pick-up processes shorten waiting times and prevent congestion, significantly improving operations for partners and suppliers. Employees benefit as well, with upgraded infrastructure including improved parking facilities, landscaped areas with additional trees, and new staff social areas.

With this €7 million investment in a modern and sustainable logistics solution, Gabriel-Chemie is setting new standards and delivering tangible benefits for customers, suppliers, and employees