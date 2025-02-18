GEODIS receives GDP certification for ocean freight logistics

Following the already completed CEIV Pharma (Center of Excellence for Independent Validators in Pharmaceutical Logistics) certification by IATA (International Air Transport Association) covering air freight for the GEODIS Pharma team in Frankfurt am Main, GEODIS’ ocean freight service in Hamburg has now successfully achieved GDP (Good Distribution Practice) compliance through Bureau Veritas. With the certification, GEODIS is now GDP-compliant throughout Germany.

× Expand GEODIS

The GDP certification confirms that GEODIS adheres to stringent guidelines and standards that guarantee the safe and seamless transport of pharmaceutical products. This includes temperature control, storage, and handling of medications to ensure their efficacy and safety.

In the field of pharmaceutical logistics, GEODIS particularly embodies the company's philosophy of business excellence. To consistently provide the best possible service, the company continuously strives for the highest standards, optimises processes, and trains its employees. With the acquisition of trans-o-flex, a specialist in logistics services in the pharma and healthcare market, completed in 2023, GEODIS has expanded its service portfolio and now consistently offers its customers GDP-compliant industry solutions in the healthcare sector.

“The GDP certification is an essential component of our pharma strategy that we have been pursuing for three years. For us, this certification is not only a quality mark but also a proof of trust our customers and partners in the pharmaceutical industry can place in us. This way, we adhere to the highest standards and continuously work on improving our processes. This strengthens our position as a reliable partner in the demanding pharmaceutical market,” emphasises Antje Lochmann, managing director at GEODIS Germany.

Throughout the supply chain, producers of pharmaceutical products must demonstrate transparency and complete traceability while considering special quality and control requirements. The basis for quality assurance is the Guidelines on Good Distribution Practice of Medicinal Products for Human Use" (GDP) published by the European Commission in 2013. These guidelines provide a uniform assessment standard for quality and aim to prevent counterfeit medicines from entering legitimate supply chains.