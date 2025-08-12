Healthcare demands rapid response from logistics operator

Europa Road is playing a vital role in global healthcare by delivering time-critical medical testing kits, which are then distributed to clinics across Asia, Africa, Europe, and the UK.

As part of one of Britain’s largest independent logistics providers, Europa Worldwide Group, Europa Road is supporting a medical technology company that specialises in women’s health, to transport medical testing equipment, including HIV, HPV, Hepatitis B & C, as well as urine and swab sample collection kits.

Ben Sindel, Manchester branch manager, said: “We have been shipping the medical testing kits for nearly a year, using our Delivered at Place (DAP) service. This customer clears customs on-site at its warehouse facilities in the UK and Belgium, which ensures an efficient drop-off and a reliable service. Due to the timely nature of these consignments, we often need to fulfil next-day deliveries which means we use our network of local hauliers, plus our own trucks.

“Every week, we ship between 600-2000 individual testing kits, which are transported to warehouses in Northampton and Belgium, where they are then distributed to clinics across the UK and Europe, and as far as Africa and Asia.”

The self-testing market is anticipated to experience significant growth between 2025 – 2030, reaching a predicted Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.4% globally. In the UK, growth is primarily due to heightened health awareness and the National Health Service (NHS) initiatives to encourage early diagnosis and self-monitoring. The Covid-19 pandemic was a catalyst for this growth, highlighting the need for accessible and rapid testing options.

From complex regulations and inventory challenges to guaranteeing timely and accurate delivery, the pharmaceutical industry is facing a challenging backdrop. However, through the use of ambient and temperature-controlled vehicles and on-site customs clearance, the Europa team ensure timely deliveries, keeping the kits in perfect condition to meet growing demand.

Sindel continued: “Our customers support trade with key EU markets, particularly Germany, France and the Netherlands.

“It is our role to ensure that dedicated warehouses are stocked with the correct volume of these essential kits by providing a ‘next day’ service. Our expertise in managing time-sensitive transport means the kits can be used to receive a diagnosis and treatment promptly.”

A representative from the customer commented: “The service has been fantastic so far, we are really grateful for Europa’s speedy communication and support.”

The Europa Road team in Manchester supports customers across a multitude of industries, from textiles to household consumables and building materials. As a market leader for UK-EU distribution, the company handles more than double the volume of its nearest competitor. Offering hassle-free European Road freight services for every consignment size, in today's post-Brexit landscape, Europa ensures efficient, cost-effective and seamless movement of goods between Europe and the UK.

Adrian Redmile, branch and sales director at Europa Worldwide Group, said: “We recognise the importance of driving operations forward and contributing to the economy. I’m delighted to see our Manchester team is supporting the healthcare industry by transporting medical testing kits with a timely and potentially life-saving service.”