Japanese ceremony meets product innovation at LogiPharma 2026

LogiPharma is sharing show highlights ahead of its launch in Vienna on 14th April, ranging from product announcements to culture-sharing events.

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The largest and most influential life sciences supply chain and logistics conference in the world, LogiPharma represents a manifesto for the industry, providing a space for collaboration and innovation. This year, attendees will experience a multitude of tech launches alongside spectacular on-stand moments.

Setting the tone for LogiPharma 2026, Yusen Logistics will be performing a traditional Japanese ceremony on Day One: Kagami-Biraki. A wooden sake barrel is opened using small wooden mallets, with invited guests ceremonially striking the lid to “break the mirror” and symbolically open the way to good fortune and successful collaboration.

Alongside this will be a series of pivotal product announcements including launches and demonstrations of ‘world-first’ innovations. Among these will be the launch of the TLX POLARAP from TLX Cargo, a unique 2mm thermal blanket which incorporates PCM into the fibres of the cover, and a spotlight on the Eco Freighter, the world’s only thermal pallet shipper with CO2 offset capabilities, from Exam Packaging.

TITAN containers will be showcasing its high efficiency ArcticStore Horizon units and ArcticStore MegaStore modular cold storage solution, and visitors to the Container Zone will be able to experience a fully operational pVIP pallet shipper from Puffin Lunda.

Elsewhere, delegates can discover the latest innovations in air freight. Delta Cargo will be sharing the details of new pharma destinations, Melbourne, Brisbane, and Basel, while American Airlines Cargo will spotlight recent enhancements to its ExpediteTC temperature-controlled product and Turkish Cargo will unveil a new suite of pharma products.

In-line with the industry’s focus on artificial intelligence, LogiPharma’s AI Labs series will deliver seminars from the likes of Paxafe and Cold Chain Technologies on the emerging role of intelligent data in pharma supply chain and logistics. Further supporting the AI focus, TransVoyant will be launching its new Risk in Motion product, powered by its Continuous Decision Intelligence (CDI) engine, whilst OnAsset Intelligence and Peli BioThermal will debut a custom-engineered SmartCap-integrated tracking solution.

Meanwhile, the conference’s Innovation Zone series will feature brands such as Woolcool, pioneers of 100% pure wool packaging.

Jake Brown, commercial lead for LogiPharma said: “We’re incredibly excited to share these initial glimpses of what will be happening at LogiPharma this year. As a focal point for the global life sciences supply chain and logistics industry, the conference represents a space where industry leaders can share fresh insights or new products with relevant professionals from around the world.

“Our role is to shine a light on the topics that matter most to supply chain and logistics professionals within the industry, and to provide a stage for the visionaries who are helping the shape the future of the sector. We’re confident that this year’s agenda, and the contributions planned by exhibitors, absolutely delivers this for our delegates.”