Lec Medical launches cloud-connected refrigeration for safe vaccine storage

Medical refrigeration expert, Lec Medical, has launched a cloud-connected refrigeration range to enhance safe storage and remove time-consuming paper-based recording for pharmacy staff.

Key highlights:

The innovation range aims to enhance safe storage for temperature-sensitive medicines and save staff time for pharmacy staff.

Lec’s new Pharmacy Connect range enables remote appliance diagnostics to protect vaccine stocks and other temperature sensitive medicines.

Current guidance on the recording of fridge temperatures states that they should be recorded twice a day and kept for five years, a task usually carried out manually by pharmacy staff.

Designed with intelligent fan management for enhanced temperature stability, the Pharmacy Connect range allows users to remotely adjust and record temperatures via the Lec Medical online portal or smartphone app, removing the need for a physical presence to record data. Reports can be scheduled remotely and downloaded directly to a mobile device. In addition, the collection’s Wi-Fi capabilities allow for remote diagnostics by engineers, reducing the potential for appliance failure.

Available in a choice of sizes and capacity levels, from 158 – 400 litres, all products within the range come with a choice of solid or high visibility glass doors, a clear numerical temperature display and anti-microbial handles.

All Pharmacy Connect appliances come complete with a calibration certificate, pre-validated using UKAS traceable equipment.

Ryan Twiss, product marketing manager at Lec Medical, said: “Effective cold chain management is a vital part of reducing wastage, particularly with vaccines. We believe we have developed a product which will reduce administration for healthcare staff, whilst safeguarding both the medicine and the patient.”