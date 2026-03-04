Life sciences supply chain and logistics leaders gather for LogiPharma

Pharma, supply chain and logistics leaders from across the globe are set to converge in Vienna for LogiPharma 2026.

× Expand LogiPharma

With more than 2,500 attendees registered, LogiPharma 2026 represents an opportunity for an industry under pressure to discuss some of its greatest challenges and to share best practice as it works towards a sustainable, patient-first future.

This sense of shared purpose is a core part of the experience, according to Ilya Preston, CEO at event sponsor Paxafe: “LogiPharma poses the unique ability to bring together life science, technology and logistics service provider leaders to inspire collaboration, drive innovation and instil confidence that fuels real-world partnerships.”

In the current context of geopolitical, regulatory and economic uncertainty, the opportunity to confront shared obstacles and gain new perspectives from fellow industry professionals feels more critical than ever. For returning sponsors, collaboration is at the heart of the conference.

“LogiPharma is a cornerstone of our annual strategy. It provides a unique opportunity to showcase our vision and innovations, gain insight into the latest priorities and challenges in healthcare supply chains, and strengthen professional networks in a collaborative and welcoming environment. Every year, I leave with invaluable insights that help us drive improvements in patient outcomes and reinforce our position as a leader in healthcare logistics,” said Nico Sacco, global head of healthcare strategy for Kuehne+Nagel

The 2026 event agenda centres on three key themes: Intelligent Futures, Resilient Networks, and Global Health Impact, represented over 350 sessions across the three-day conference. The role of emerging technologies is a recurrent topic throughout, with agenda items spotlighting agentic AI, automated operations, cybersecurity, LLMs and beyond. Ewelina Bukowska, Head of Field Marketing for decision intelligence platform provider Project44, believes that this focus on technology is vital.