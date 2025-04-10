Logistics4Pharma expands customs services

Logistics4Pharma, a Frankfurt-based GDP-certified pharma logistics provider, has expanded its service portfolio.

× Expand Jag_cz Shutterstock Logistics concept.

In addition to Temporary Storage under Customs Supervision, the company now offers a comprehensive transit document service with customs-secured transportation. With a complete customs service portfolio near Frankfurt International Airport, Logistics4Pharma provides fast and reliable customs solutions, enhancing flexibility and efficiency for global supply chains.

"Pharmaceutical products and medical devices require time-critical solutions and specialised care during transportation and storage. Customs processes risk creating delays due to various circumstances," states Annika Wittner, business manager & customs officer at Logsitics4Pharma. "Our customers benefit from Logistics4Pharma being a single point of contact and direct supplier of various customs services to support the reliability of a strong supply chain and ensure product integrity at all times. With this latest expansion, we are leveraging our GDP-certified and fully temperature-controlled facility to even more flexible solutions tailored to each business case by our in-house experts."

One significant advantage of bonded storage is that non-EU goods can be temporarily stored under customs supervision without being required to settle import duties or taxes immediately. Additionally, products in bonded warehouses are not directly subject to bans or restrictions, allowing customers to secure import licenses while their goods remain stored within the EU. Once the required documentation is completed, the products can seamlessly transit to the subsequent customs procedure and be dispatched without delay.

In addition to temporary storage, Logistics4Pharma manages existing T1 transit documents on-site. Its experts can also issue new T1 documents directly at the facility, enabling goods to continue their journey under customs supervision. Julius Graf von Pfeil, head of finance & supply chain, said: "With our background, comprehensive service portfolio, and strategic location near Frankfurt International Airport, expanding the customs service offerings was the next important step to strengthen our international business and support global customer needs with an attractive range of in-house services."