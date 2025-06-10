Lubrizol expands collaboration with IMCD in North America

Lubrizol has expanded their distribution agreement with IMCD to help meet medical solutions demand in the United States and Canada.

The collaboration aims to expand a well-established medical TPU-focused partnership in Europe to North America, with IMCD empowered to enhance market penetration, efficiently manage inventory and strengthen customer relationships.

Lubrizol has an extensive range of medical grade TPU solutions and differentiated design, development, and manufacturing services for medical devices. IMCD is a leading partner for the distribution and formulation of specialty chemicals and ingredients. The company has developed expertise in medical-grade polymers and established an extensive presence in the medical and healthcare market, combining partnerships with suppliers and a wide customer base.

“We are delighted to broaden our distribution with IMCD to include North America, as this enables us to continue as the most trusted partner in the medical device industry, with service levels and the best-in-class materials our customers expect,” said Lu Zhang, vice president for engineered polymers & medical solutions.

“This new North American distribution agreement adds another layer to the strong, successful distribution partnership IMCD and Lubrizol have enjoyed for many years,” said Jean-Paul Scheepens, President of IMCD US. “We are eager to bring Lubrizol innovation to new customers.”