MG America named North American distributor for pharma manufacturers

MG America, the US subsidiary of MG2 of Bologna, Italy and a supplier of processing and packaging equipment, has become the exclusive North American distributor for two Italy-based manufacturers of pharmaceutical equipment solutions.

The new partnerships, both of which are effective immediately, further bolster MG America’s leadership status for its two main equipment categories: processing and packaging.

On the processing side, MG America now represents Last Technology, a specialist in clean pharma production practices whose portfolio includes sophisticated equipment for washing, disinfection, sterilisation, depyrogenation and drying, among other categories. Offering cGLP modules for lab/R&D phases and cGMP machinery for full-scale commercialisation, Last Technology’s solutions are well-regarded for their modular design, compactness, minimised consumption of utilities, and intuitive, user-friendly operations – particularly valuable considering current labour shortages.

In the packaging sphere, MG America now handles all North American sales and service initiatives for FamarTec, whose equipment range includes solutions for both primary and secondary packaging. For primary packaging applications, FamarTec is best known for its portfolio of blister packaging and thermoforming machines. Further downstream, the company supplies premium cartoners and case packers that, when combined with blistering or thermoforming units, form comprehensive production lines for blistered oral solid dose products and trayed syringes and vials.

For both Last Technology and FamarTec, partnering with MG America ensures substantially raised visibility and viability throughout the North American marketplace. In addition to regional sales representatives specialising in key geographies, MG America has a reputation for expedient, exemplary post-sales service that helps keep its customers’ equipment at peak performance levels.

“The premium equipment supplied by both Last Technology and FamarTec broaden and complement our existing portfolio of machinery solutions,” said Claudio Radossi, president of MG America. “Our customers will benefit from an even greater selection of state-of-the-art processing and packaging equipment, while we provide Last Technology and FamarTec with increased presence and region-specific sales and service expertise.”