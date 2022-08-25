Mooneh optimises warehouse management to trace pharma inventory

Infor, the industry cloud company, announced that Mooneh, a third-party logistics storage and distribution provider operating on behalf of international pharmaceutical corporates, has deployed a warehouse management system, Infor WMS.

Key highlights:

Mooneh has deployed a warehouse management system , Infor WMS, enabling full traceability of all its pharma inventory.

, Infor WMS, enabling full traceability of all its pharma inventory. Through its Venture Investment program , Mooneh's solution was delivered by SNS and Infor.

, Mooneh's solution was delivered by SNS and Infor. Mooneh aims to maxmise its warehouse operations, by focusing on receiving, storing and shipping efficiently, whilst minimising human intervention and travel time for optimised productivity.

In addition to establishing an efficient and effective warehouse operation, the solution is set to deliver full traceability of all inventory. The project was successfully delivered by SNS, a provider of supply chain consultancy and software implementation.

With 100,000 sqm of temperature-controlled logistics infrastructure and storage capacity to allocate over 100,000 tons of FMCGs a year, including up to 22,000 pallets of pharmaceuticals and medical supplies, Mooneh provides fulfillment & logistics solutions.

As part of its objective to optimise warehouse operations, Mooneh’s project goals were two-fold. The first was focused on receiving, storing and shipping efficiently by fully utilising the warehouse space, while the second sought to minimise human intervention and travel time for optimised productivity. Infor WMS now manages Mooneh’s entire warehousing operation from receiving goods to storage and shipping.

Oday Abu Shehab, Mooneh’s executive director, commented: “As global supply chains continue to face disruptions and volatility, we needed a warehouse ma

nagement solution that would enable us to demonstrate best practice and resilience in upholding the high standards our customers have to come to expect of Mooneh. The in-depth functionality of Infor WMS supports our warehouse operation from goods received to shipment. Further, the system generates insights built on gathering, analysing and synthesising intelligence thus, enabling us to utilise strategic alignment and response capacity."

“SNS worked closely with our team to deliver the project on time and to budget, as well as providing additional support on areas such the relabelling of warehouse locations, zones, areas and pallets to support enhanced traceability. Through our Venture Investment program, launched to ignite supply chain, fulfillment and logistics innovation in emerging technologies, we shall continue to invest in industry specific solutions provided by Infor & SNS to evolve our role in the biopharma and global logistics market as a whole, projected to be valued at $12.9 billion by 2027.”

Mohammad Obaidah, SNS director of services, added: “This successful Infor WMS deployment will help Mooneh deliver greater automation in its warehouse, enhanced traceability in its inventory management, and greater resilience within the wider supply chain. As a leading 3PL for the pharma industry, Mooneh is embracing digital transformation at its helm, and we’re delighted to be able to support them in their ambitions to drive best practice in their warehouse operations.”