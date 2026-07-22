Omniflex supplies SAMRC with automated cold chain monitoring system

Remote temperature monitoring specialist Omniflex has supplied the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) with an automated cold chain monitoring system that provides continuous oversight of critical laboratory storage environments across 17 research sites.

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Replacing manual temperature checks with continuous monitoring and alerts, the solution helps protect valuable biological samples, vaccines and laboratory materials while supporting regulatory compliance and reducing the risk of sample loss.

Managing biological samples requires strict temperature control, with research materials stored across a range of environments from standard laboratory refrigeration through to ultra-low temperature and cryogenic freezers. If storage conditions fall outside specified temperature ranges, years of scientific research, irreplaceable patient samples or vaccine materials can be rendered unusable within hours. Manual monitoring leaves laboratories vulnerable to equipment failures outside normal working hours, increasing the risk of temperature excursions going unnoticed until it is too late to recover critical samples.

To address these challenges, Omniflex deployed its cloud-based Data2Desktop platform across 17 SAMRC facilities, providing continuous monitoring of laboratory refrigerators, ultra-low temperature freezers, cryogenic storage, incubators and controlled laboratory environments. The system delivers automated alerts whenever conditions move outside predefined thresholds, enabling laboratory staff to respond quickly to refrigeration failures or unexpected temperatures. Secure historical data logging and automated reporting also simplify auditing and support regulatory compliance.

“Many biological samples cannot simply be recreated if they’re lost,” explained Ian Loudon, international sales and marketing manager at Omniflex. “Whether it’s tissue samples, genomic material or vaccine research, a single refrigeration can undo years of scientific work and delay important research programmes. Continuous monitoring gives laboratory teams immediate visibility of changing conditions so they can intervene before those assets are compromised.”

By centralising the monitoring of laboratory storage environments across its national research network, the system provides SAMRC greater visibility of critical assets, helping ensure valuable research materials remain protected while improving operational efficiency and supporting long-term scientific research.