Owen Mumford extends long-standing logistics partnership with Davies Turner

Owen Mumford, a company in the design, manufacture, and advancement of medical devices, has renewed its long-standing logistics partnership with Davies Turner for an additional three-year term.

The renewed contract, which emphasises a long-term commitment, will continue to see Davies Turner providing comprehensive UK logistics solutions, EU exports, and NHS fulfilment services for Owen Mumford. This collaboration is pivotal in ensuring the seamless distribution of Owen Mumford's medical devices, including its pharmaceutical solutions, across the UK and Europe.

Paul Jobin, global logistics manager at Owen Mumford, said: "Our relationship with Davies Turner has been instrumental in maintaining the high standards of our logistics operations. The team’s expertise and dedication in handling our UK logistics, especially the critical NHS fulfilment services, has been exemplary. We are thrilled to continue this partnership and look forward to furthering our mutual success."

Davies Turner, operating from one of its logistics fulfilment centres in Bristol, will continue to manage the logistics operations critical to Owen Mumford's supply chain. The focus will remain on ensuring efficiency, reliability, and the highest standards of service, particularly in the pharmaceutical and NHS sectors.

Alan Williams, director at Davies Turner, said: "We are proud to extend our partnership with Owen Mumford. Our shared commitment to excellence in logistics underscores the strength and success of our collaboration. We are dedicated to supporting Owen Mumford's logistics needs and contributing to its ongoing growth and success."

This renewed agreement marks a milestone in the partnership between Owen Mumford and Davies Turner, reinforcing their dedication to delivering high-quality medical devices and ensuring robust supply chain solutions.