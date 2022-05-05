Peli BioThermal adds new service centre in Baltimore

Peli BioThermal, the life science industry’s partner from discovery to distribution, announces its newest service centre located in Baltimore, Md.

The Maryland facility joins the organisation’s more than 30 global network stations, service centres and drop points, including service centres in China and India that opened within the past three months.

“Our customers count on us to solve their most complex cold chain challenges, wherever they are in the world,” said Dominic Hyde, vice president - Global Services at PeliBioThermal. “A strategically placed, growing global network means we can meet them at their doorstep or near troublesome shipping lanes. It gives us the opportunity to truly partner as our customers deliver health-giving and life-saving pharmaceutical products.”

Maryland, in addition to Virginia and Washington, DC, is part of the BioHealth CapitalRegion (BHCR). BHCR is a biohealth cluster of 1,800 life sciences companies, more than 70 federal labs and world class academic and research institutions in the mid-Atlantic with a stated goal to be one of the top three biohealth regions in the United States by 2023.

Within the region, Baltimore is home to a growing number of these biotech and life sciences companies. Household names like Emergent Biosolutions join an even larger number of emerging companies that contribute to the region’s growth. While the world-renowned Johns Hopkins University serves as an incubator for new ideas that generate spin off companies ready to advance to clinical trials.

The Baltimore service centre, situated near the Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, will offer Crēdo Cube reusable shippers and CoolGuard Advance single-use shippers. The site will also condition Peli BioThermal products with temperature ranges of 2-8 degrees Celsius and -20 degrees Celsius.