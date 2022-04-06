Peli BioThermal to reveal product at LogiPharma

Product preview of shipper solution for commercial pharmaceutical distribution market to be unveiled where Peli BioThermal will partner with a courier to share industry insights.

Peli BioThermal announces a new product reveal at LogiPharma Europe.

This latest addition to Peli BioThermal’s portfolio has been designed and optimised for the commercial pharmaceutical distribution market. The technology incorporated within the new product, including TIC panels providing maximum thermal energy efficiencies, should have an impact within the commercial pharma sector.

“We look forward to staging our new product reveal at LogiPharma,” said David Williams, president at Peli BioThermal. “It will be a world first preview of our pioneering new product, which has been based on the advanced legacy technology of other successful products, such as our Crēdo Cube shippers.”

Included in the launch is sophisticated software to help drive greater efficiency and understanding of its sustainability impact, including carbon footprint. Peli BioThermal will stage the product reveal at stand #74, where they will also be exhibiting shipper solutions from its product portfolio, including Crēdo Cube and CoolGuard Advance.

Additionally, Peli BioThermal will share knowledge and industry insights as guestspeakers at LogiPharma. Kai Goellner, principal product development engineer with PeliBio Thermal, will deliver the presentation titled ‘How cell and gene therapies are changing pharmaceutical logistics – new, innovative products require new technologies’, in collaboration with Andrea Zobel, PhD senior director, Personalised Supply Chain.

As more cell and gene therapies enter the pharmaceutical market, the presentation will explain the increasing need to meet new logistics requirements and highlight the need for traceability. The presentation will highlight shipment, storage and tracking solutions which fulfil technical and regulatory requirements of cell and gene therapy logistics.

LogiPharma brings together leaders from the pharma supply chain sector who will share insights on current topics, including supply chain strategies to achieve operational agility and resilience post pandemic and navigating the latest challenges and opportunities within the supply chain.