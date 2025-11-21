Rhenus Logistics partners with Testo Saveris

Rhenus Logistics is deepening its partnership with Testo Saveris, provider of innovative measurement technology solutions, to ensure precise and reliable storage conditions for pharmaceutical products shipped worldwide.

× Expand Rhenus Logistics

What began over a decade ago with the installation of temperature and humidity monitoring equipment has evolved into a comprehensive collaboration. Today, Testo provides Rhenus with advanced data storage, monitoring and analysis services, operating more than 250 measuring points across 150 devices at its Strasbourg site alone.

For Patrice Kaps, a licensed pharmacist and head of quality assurance at Rhenus, safeguarding pharmaceutical products is a top priority. This means ensuring that all sensitive pharmaceutical goods are stored and transported under precisely controlled conditions. “We need to maintain our products permanently at the right temperature, in storage as well as during transports,” he explains.

The decision to partner with Testo was driven by the reliability, stability and robustness of its systems. Beyond hardware, Testo delivers a digital quality assurance system that enables tailored data analysis for Rhenus’s diverse healthcare clientele. “Not every quality assurance department is looking for the same data. Thanks to Testo’s innovative software, we can adapt the system to meet each customer’s specific needs,” explains Kaps.

Rhenus has implemented two generations of the testo Saveris 1 system, benefiting from continuous improvements in hardware, software, and services. This adaptability has allowed the system to scale alongside the growing infrastructure at Rhenus.

“Analysing an increasing amount of data for a growing number of customers with rising complexity will remain a challenge,” said Kaps. “Testo is the partner that helps us meet these expectations and ensure the safe storage of pharmaceutical products.

“Testo is ‘Made in Germany’ in the best sense,” Kaps concludes. “The equipment is reliable and of high quality, and so is the data provided by the testo Saveris 1 system. The team is responsive and understands our needs. Over the years, we’ve built a close collaboration and lasting partnership that enables us to meet the evolving demands of our customers.”

Want more like this?

Subscribe to the print edition of EPM Magazine to get exclusive insights, extended features, and full articles before they appear online. Stay ahead with in-depth coverage, expert opinions, and the latest industry trends—delivered straight to your door.

👉 Subscribe today and be the first to experience the best of EPM Magazine: https://pharmaceuticalmanufacturer.media/subscribe