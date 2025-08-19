Santhera secures agreement with Uniphar

Santhera Pharmaceuticals announced the signing of an exclusive agreement with Uniphar to manage the distribution of AGAMREE (vamorolone) in the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain, for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients four years of age and older.

Sales are expected to begin on a named patient basis in Q1 2026, with broader commercial sales anticipated in late 2026 following market authorisation and pricing agreement. Santhera will receive a percentage of net sales as payment, consistent with the company's previous distribution agreements. This agreement will help ensure that patients across these countries have timely access to this innovative therapy.

Dario Eklund, chief executive officer of Santhera, said: “We are excited to partner with Uniphar for the distribution of AGAMREE in GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) countries. Uniphar’s strong regional presence, combined with its proven expertise in early and expanded access programs, will help address the significant unmet need for boys and men living with DMD in these countries. This agreement represents another important step in our global expansion strategy and demonstrates our unwavering commitment to making effective rare disease treatments accessible to patients worldwide.”

Santhera remains committed to the global rollout of AGAMREE, which already includes multiple regions across North America, Europe and Asia, bringing this important therapy to patients with DMD who are in urgent need of treatment.

Brian O’Shaughnessy, chief commercial officer of Uniphar said: “We are proud to collaborate with Santhera to bring AGAMREE to patients in GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) countries. Our regional knowledge, commercial experience, and dedication to improving access to innovative therapies align perfectly with Santhera’s mission. Together, we aim to ensure that patients living with DMD receive the treatment they need without delay.”