Sensitech to showcase its end-to-end supply chain visibility solutions

Sensitech, a provider of supply chain visibility solutions, will showcase its suite of solutions at the 25th anniversary edition of LogiPharma, held 8-10th April in Lyon, France.
Stockbym Shutterstock
“Sensitech is consistently innovating and improving its real-time monitoring and analytics solutions to make the life sciences and pharmaceutical supply chains more connected, intelligent, automated and sustainable,” said Bhasker Kaushal, vice president & general manager, Sensitech and vice president, refrigeration strategy & business development, Carrier. “We are excited to showcase our comprehensive suite of solutions at LogiPharma, including our new offering Lynx FacTOR, a groundbreaking software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution designed to transform product release processes in the pharmaceutical industry.”
Sensitech teams will provide live demonstrations of Lynx FacTOR at LogiPharma. This device-agnostic solution automates end-to-end product release evaluations, minimising manual processes and safely accelerating product movement in the cold chain. Lynx FacTOR reduces product stability assessment times from days to minutes.
Sensitech will also showcase the multimodal real-time temperature monitoring device TempTale GEO X and the network risk assessment software Lynx Logix. Experts from the business will participate in thought leadership sessions including:
- Linda Schwär, head of sales, life sciences – EMEA, Sensitech, will participate in a panel discussion titled “How can you best align your people, process and technology to meet the temp controlled operations demands of your future product pipeline?” on 8th April at 2:20 p.m. CET.
- Bhasker Kaushal, vice president & general manager, Sensitech and vice president, Refrigeration Strategy & Business Development, Carrier, will participate in a keynote panel discussion titled “Uniting on Sustainability: How can we drive collaboration and ground-breaking initiatives to ensure ESG is a top business priority?” on 8th April at 5:05 p.m. CET. He will discuss meeting the requirements of complex temperature-controlled logistics while maintaining a focus on sustainability, driven by recycling, waste reduction and energy efficiency.