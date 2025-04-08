Sensitech to showcase its end-to-end supply chain visibility solutions

Sensitech, a provider of supply chain visibility solutions, will showcase its suite of solutions at the 25th anniversary edition of LogiPharma, held 8-10th April in Lyon, France.

“Sensitech is consistently innovating and improving its real-time monitoring and analytics solutions to make the life sciences and pharmaceutical supply chains more connected, intelligent, automated and sustainable,” said Bhasker Kaushal, vice president & general manager, Sensitech and vice president, refrigeration strategy & business development, Carrier. “We are excited to showcase our comprehensive suite of solutions at LogiPharma, including our new offering Lynx FacTOR, a groundbreaking software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution designed to transform product release processes in the pharmaceutical industry.”

Sensitech teams will provide live demonstrations of Lynx FacTOR at LogiPharma. This device-agnostic solution automates end-to-end product release evaluations, minimising manual processes and safely accelerating product movement in the cold chain. Lynx FacTOR reduces product stability assessment times from days to minutes.

Sensitech will also showcase the multimodal real-time temperature monitoring device TempTale GEO X and the network risk assessment software Lynx Logix. Experts from the business will participate in thought leadership sessions including: