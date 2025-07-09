Takara Bio Europe signs distribution agreement with MACHEREY-NAGEL

Takara Bio Europe has entered into a distribution agreement with MACHEREY-NAGEL (MN), a global provider of analytical and bioanalytical products.

× Expand Harsamadu Shutterstock Distribution concept.

Under this agreement, Takara Bio Europe will distribute MN’s Bioanalysis portfolio in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, Luxemburg, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

MN’s Bioanalysis portfolio includes trusted solutions for RNA, DNA, and protein purification from a wide range of sample types and formats. Backed by in-house R&D and German manufacturing, MN products are recognised for their precision, reliability, and scientific excellence.

Researchers have long paired MN’s extraction and purification kits with our downstream tools like PCR and NGS, and with great success,” commented Caroline Cousquer, head of marketing, EMEA at Takara Bio Europe. “This partnership gives scientists even more confidence in their workflow.”

“We have long admired the quality of support and expertise Takara Bio Europe brings to the scientific community,” says Peter Kuckenberg, director international sales at MN. “This collaboration is a natural fit, and we’re excited to see our technologies reach more researchers through their established network.”