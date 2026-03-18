Testo Saveris puts GxP in the spotlight at Pharma SCL

Instrumentation and environmental monitoring solutions company, Testo Saveris is giving a masterclass on how to monitor GxP at the forthcoming Pharma Supply Chain & Logistics Fair in Basel.

× Expand Testo Saveris

As well as showcasing its holistic approach to environmental monitoring – by integrating sensors, software and services – on Booth no. 18 in the exhibition hall, the company is giving a presentation on how real-time data and GxP-ready solutions can reduce risk, protect product integrity and support smarter decisions across the entire logistics network.

Dr. Fábio A.S Leite, Subject Matter Expert in pharmaceuticals at Testo Saveris, will be speaking on 20th May, 11:05 to 11:25 a.m, in the conference room, on the topic, ‘Monitoring GxP today: Focus on the most important challenges.’

The talk focusses on why GxP-ready environmental monitoring is a core pillar of pharma logistics, helping to protect product integrity by providing continuous visibility of temperature and humidity across storage and transport.

Dr Leite will show how GxP-ready systems support audit-ready documentation and reduce manual workload in daily operations, while real-time alarms help prevent excursions, protect product integrity, and lower risk in the supply chain.

“We’ve seen time and again that integrating monitoring data with existing logistics and quality systems improves decision-making,” said Dr Fabio Leite. “I’ll be providing use cases from pharma and biotech companies where digital environmental monitoring has been rolled out across warehouses and distribution centers– with a positive impact in terms of reduced temperature excursions, fewer manual interventions, and lower documentation effort through automated alarms and centralised data.”

Visitors to the stand can discover Testo Saveris’ comprehensive range of sensors and speak to the company’s dedicated pharma team with deep expertise in qualification, validation and regulatory expectations along the supply chain.