Thermo Fisher Scientific opens distribution centre in Ireland

Thermo Fisher Scientific has announced the opening of a new, 70,000 sq.ft. distribution centre in Bracetown, County Meath, Ireland.

The facility significantly expands the company’s infrastructure in Ireland, one of the world’s leading hubs for pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical manufacturing.

The purpose-built site will increase Thermo Fisher’s in-country distribution capacity by more than 400%, enabling the supply and storage of a broader portfolio of products to support drug discovery research, clinical development and commercial manufacturing. The investment strengthens supply chain resilience for Ireland’s fast-growing life sciences sector and enhances local access to critical materials, chemicals and temperature-sensitive products. By expanding local inventory and accelerating fulfilment, the facility will help biopharma and academic organisations reduce lead times and support uninterrupted production.

The new distribution centre has also been designed with sustainability and long-term energy efficiency at its core. An on-site solar system is expected to generate approximately 120,000 kWh of electricity annually. A high-efficiency heat pump enables the site to operate on 100% renewable energy. The facility has achieved an A2 Building Energy Rating (BER) reflecting its strong energy performance.

“Today’s opening reflects Thermo Fisher’s long-term commitment to serving Ireland’s vibrant life sciences sector,” said Claire Wallace, president, research & safety market division, Europe and Europe Commercial, Thermo Fisher Scientific. “By expanding our local distribution capacity, we are responding more efficiently to the needs of our customers, partnering with them to improve the quality, speed and reliability of their supply chains. The products moving through this facility support the research, development and manufacturing of therapies reaching patients around the world.”

The centre was officially opened at a ribbon-cutting event attended by high-profile guests, including Minister Peter Burke TD, Minister for Enterprise, Tourism and Employment, Rory Mullen, Head of Life Sciences for Industrial Development Authority (IDA) Ireland and key customers from the life sciences industry and academia in Ireland.

“This significant investment by Thermo Fisher Scientific reinforces Ireland’s position as a global leader in life sciences and biopharmaceutical manufacturing,” said Minister Burke TD, Minister for Enterprise, Tourism and Employment. “The new distribution centre strengthens vital supply chain infrastructure and reflects continued confidence in Ireland’s scientific talent, pro-enterprise environment and long-term strategic vision to be a world-class hub for life sciences. I welcome the positive impact this expansion will have both regionally and nationally.”