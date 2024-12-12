Tower Cold Chain strengthens global reach with expanded hub network

Tower Cold Chain, a Cold Chain Technologies company, a provider of passive temperature-controlled containers, has expanded its global footprint following its recent acquisition by Cold Chain Technologies (CCT).

× Expand Tower Cold Chain

This strategic integration enhances both companies' capabilities, offering a comprehensive network of temperature-controlled solutions to meet the growing global demand for pharmaceutical and life sciences shipments.

With the combined resources of Tower and CCT, customers now benefit from a vastly expanded hub network featuring three Centres of Excellence and 54 regional hubs spanning 26 countries, enabling broader geographic coverage and enhanced customer service.

Ahead of the acquisition, Tower Cold Chain had recently launched new hubs in Toronto, Canada, and Hyderabad, India, strengthening its presence across the Americas and Asia-Pacific regions.

Tower’s presence in regions such as South America and parts of APAC has now been significantly bolstered through CCT’s robust infrastructure. This expansion empowers customers to access a broader portfolio of solutions, combining Tower’s advanced reusable passive containers with CCT’s reliable single-use packaging options.

For Cold Chain Technologies, the acquisition strengthens its position in the EMEA region, where Tower Cold Chain already had a strong foothold.

The newly strengthened network not only boosts logistics efficiency but also advances the company’s sustainability goals by reducing idle time and minimising transport distances for reusable containers. Customers now benefit from improved regional support, faster delivery times, and streamlined product return processes, ensuring a more seamless and sustainable service experience.

Niall Balfour, CEO of Tower Cold Chain, said: “We are delighted to provide our customers with greater availability and proximity of our expanded range of products and services through our strengthened global hub network.

“This development not only enhances our reach but also reinforces our commitment to delivering high-performance, temperature-controlled solutions with both global scalability and local expertise.

“After what was already a very successful year for Tower Cold Chain, the acquisition marks a significant milestone, positioning us for continued success as we head into 2025.”