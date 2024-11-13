Tower launches Carbon Calculator to boost sustainable logistics

Key Highlights:

Tower Cold Chain has introduced its own Carbon Calculator to help customers improve the sustainability of their logistics operations.

The new Carbon Calculator was co-developed with Cardiff University’s Business School as part of a Knowledge Transfer Partnership (KTP) and is accessible by contacting a local Tower sales representative, with information on how it works available within Tower’s new Sustainability Hub on its website.

By offering valuable data on the carbon footprint of each shipment, the tool can provide clear, actionable insights that enable customers to make informed decisions about their environmental impact. It also helps identify areas for improvement within not only Tower's operations but across the wider supply chain industry.

With this transparent view, customers can better understand the environmental impact of their logistics choices and explore opportunities to reduce emissions. The calculator leverages comprehensive datasets from the Department for Energy Security & Net Zero and follows established industry frameworks, ensuring the data is both accurate and aligned with recognised standards.

A key feature of the tool is its ability to compare Tower’s solutions against alternative market options. This tailored analysis of carbon emissions takes into account factors such as container type and quantity, temperatures, transport mode, distance travelled, and total payload weight. This holistic approach provides an accurate estimate of emissions based on the specific logistics solution used.

When Tower’s representatives calculate the shipment’s carbon footprint, customers receive a detailed, user-friendly report. This report facilitates direct comparisons between Tower’s containers and other available options, clearly illustrating the potential CO2 savings achieved through optimised solutions.

Niall Balfour, chief executive officer of Tower Cold Chain, said: “Launching the Carbon Calculator marks a significant step in helping our customers achieve their sustainability goals. This tool is designed not only to support our clients but also to push for greater sustainability practices across the entire industry.”