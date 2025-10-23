U-Freight Group expands pharma capabilities

The U-Freight Group (UFL) is strengthening its presence in the pharmaceutical and medical logistics sector through a deepened strategic partnership and a major new contract win in China.

× Expand The U-Freight Group

A year after signing a strategic cooperation agreement with Shanghai Hongyu Supply Chain Management Co (HYSC), U-Freight is now providing logistics fulfilment services for a new B2B e-commerce platform, recently launched by Fuji Trading, a subsidiary of HYSC.

The fujihealthcare.cn platform is a B2B e-commerce initiative in China dedicated exclusively to the medical industry, offering a comprehensive suite of services including overseas procurement, international transportation, customs clearance, CIQ inspection, warehousing, order processing, payment collection, and final delivery.

U-Freight Group CEO Simon Wong said: “We are excited to build on our strategic partnership with HYSC through the innovative B2B e-commerce platform. As one of the first of its kind in China for the medical sector, this initiative presents a strong competitive advantage for our logistics operations and opens up new opportunities in high-value healthcare supply chains.”

In a further boost to its capabilities in the sector, U-Freight has also secured a major logistics contract from one of China’s leading medical organisations. The agreement covers the transport of temperature-sensitive pharmaceutical reefer containers from multiple European locations to designated ports across China.

The project, set to commence shortly, underscores U-Freight’s expertise in cold-chain logistics and its ability to deliver compliant, efficient, and reliable services within the demanding pharmaceutical segment. The scope includes end-to-end management of complex, temperature-controlled shipments, all conducted under strict adherence to international quality and safety standards.

Simon Wong added: “Winning this significant contract reaffirms our position as a trusted partner in global pharmaceutical logistics. It marks a key milestone for U-Freight and highlights our ability to manage sophisticated cross-continental cold-chain operations, while maintaining the highest standards of service and compliance.”

These developments reinforce U-Freight Group’s long-term commitment to expanding its footprint in the pharmaceutical and healthcare logistics industry, with strategic partnerships and high-value contracts paving the way for sustained growth and innovation.