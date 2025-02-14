UPS expands global logistics footprint with new cross-dock facilities

UPS Healthcare has opened three new specialised cross-docking facilities in Milan, Frankfurt and Mexico City. These facilities provide support for pharmaceutical shipments with a range of time and temperature control requirements.

Next-generation healthcare treatments are driving billions of euros in investment and a heightened demand for precision logistics, with 80% of pharma products in Europe already requiring temperature-controlled transportation. Spanning 28,500m2, the Milan facility has over 20,000 pallet positions capable of storing shipments from 2 to 8°C and 15 to 25°C. Strategically located next to the airport, the facility provides direct movement of shipments to outbound vehicles, bypassing storage and allowing for quicker delivery times.

The new facility in Frankfurt covers -15 to -25°C, 2 to 8°C and 15 to 25°C temperature ranges. It is close to Frankfurt airport, and UPS’s European air hub at Cologne Bonn Airport, Germany. This allows for short transit times, including next-day and two-day service, to global destinations. It also offers close connections with air, rail, and sea hubs in Amsterdam, Antwerp, Liège, Roermond, Rotterdam, and Warsaw.

UPS’s facilities in Mexico have successfully achieved CEIV Pharma Certification, underscoring the company’s commitment to meeting the rigorous requirements for temperature-sensitive healthcare logistics. Covering 10,700m 2, the facility supports a range of temperatures from ambient to frozen (2 to 8°C, 15 to 25°C and -15 to -25°C). This certification further strengthens UPS's capacity to support the safe and efficient transportation of pharmaceutical products throughout the region, ensuring the highest standards of quality and compliance.

Felipe Morgulis, president, global logistics and distribution, UPS Healthcare, said: “We have the know-how to get patient-critical shipments where they need to be, on time and at the right temperature. Through our integrated, end-to-end offering, we can take products from clinical trial to the patient, simplifying supply chains and building resiliency. It’s all a part of our journey to offer more delivery options and control than ever before.”

The facilities follow the recently opened cross-docking facility in Hyderabad, India. Capable of storing shipments at +15°C to +25°C and +2 to +8°C, the facility acts as a safety net for critical shipments ensuring their efficacy and eliminating the need for prolonged warehouse storage.

Also, UPS’s facilities in Amsterdam, New York, Shanghai, and Miami have achieved CEIV Pharma Certification joining facilities across Asia in the company’s global network.

Awarded by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the certification is a globally recognised standard in transporting pharmaceutical air cargo. Without adequate global standardisation, critical healthcare cargo such as vaccines and other biopharmaceuticals can be compromised due to temperature deviations. This certification demonstrates that UPS Healthcare can maintain the integrity of these sensitive products throughout the entire supply chain.