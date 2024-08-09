Vertex announces CASGEVY reimbursment agreement for treatment of transfusion-dependent beta thalassaemia in England

× Expand JHVEPhoto / Shutterstock.com

Vertex Pharmaceuticals has announced a reimbursement agreement with NHS England for eligible transfusion-dependent beta thalassaemia (TDT) patients to access the CRISPR/Cas9 gene-edited therapy, CASGEVY (exagamglogene autotemcel), from August 8, 2024.

The reimbursement agreement comes as the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) issues positive guidance recommending CASGEVY’s use in the NHS.

The United Kingdom (U.K.) Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) granted CASGEVY the first authorisation in the world for a CRISPR-based gene-editing therapy on November 15, 2023.

“Securing access to CASGEVY is a historic moment for people living with transfusion-dependent beta thalassaemia who, for too long, have had limited options for this life-shortening disease,” said Ludovic Fenaux, Senior Vice President, Vertex International. “Through collaboration with NHS England and NICE, we have reached this landmark agreement that recognises the value a one-time treatment can provide to patients, their families and the healthcare system.”

The administration of the therapy requires experience in stem cell transplantation and the management of haemoglobinopathies; therefore, Vertex is engaging with experienced hospitals throughout England to establish a network of independently operated authorised treatment centres (ATCs).

Vertex continues to work collaboratively with NICE and NHS England to ensure eligible sickle cell disease (SCD) patients in England can also access this treatment as soon as possible.

In the European Union, Vertex is working closely with reimbursement authorities to bring this innovative therapy to eligible SCD and TDT patients rapidly as the company has done in the United States, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Bahrain.