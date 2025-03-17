Vetter boosts storage capacity with warehouse expansion

Vetter, a globally operating Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO), announces an expansion of its pharmaceutical materials warehouse in Ravensburg to meet increasing market demand and support the company's organic growth.

× Expand Vetter

With a further investment of over €150 million, this expansion will add 16,000 pallet spaces to the existing 13,000 pallet spaces for cool storage. This underlines the company's commitment to providing innovative and secure storage services. After the expansion, Vetter will have a total of 68,000 pallet spaces for various temperature requirements.

“Since the opening of our Center for Visual Inspection and Logistics in 2012, we have been on a continuous journey to enhance our storage capabilities for both room temperature and cold storage,” says Carsten Press, Vetter managing director. “The latest phase of construction marks a strategic step in our warehouse development, driven by the increasing need for cool chain due to the many temperature-sensitive medications.”

Groundbreaking for the warehouse expansion has started in late 2024, with the additional storage space expected to be operational in 2028. The first milestone is expected in the fourth quarter of 2026, when the shell of the building will be completed. In addition to the high-bay warehouse expansion, the new 22,500 sqm building will house sample storage for stability testing, additional manual and automated visual inspection rooms, a new staff canteen, and dedicated areas for offices and a data centre.

The newly expanded building will focus primarily on cold storage, as well as chest and walk-in freezer capacity, specifically designed for high-profile pharmaceutical products and associated materials. “The growing need for cool storage for innovative drug products increases the demand for additional storage space,” explains Timo Usinger, senior vice president supply chain management, Vetter. “As a result, the new facility will be fully cooled. We are using the latest automation and digitalisation technology, such as advanced monitoring systems and fully automated pallet storage and retrieval.”

Vetter intends to continue to play an active role in pharmaceutical storage innovation to meet the critical supply chain security needs of its global customers and their patients.