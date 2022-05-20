Yseop AI software chosen by Lilly to expedite drug approval process

Yseop, an AI software company in Natural Language Processing (NLP), announced a strategic collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company, allowing Lilly to deploy Yseop’s enterprise automation platform, Augmented Analyst, to accelerate bringing Lilly’s medicines to patients.

With the agreement, Lilly will leverage Yseop’s Augmented Analyst to transform data into high-quality narratives and regulatory submission reports, at scale and error free. In addition to quality improvements, Yseop empowers users to focus their time on more impactful initiatives. Together, both companies will further develop the Yseop automation platform to expedite the drug approval process to realise time and cost efficiencies for Lilly.

“We are thrilled to have Lilly’s confidence and endorsement. This agreement recognises the quality of our product and the proven success of both teams working collaboratively to deploy this technology,” said Emmanuel Walckenaer, CEO of Yseop. “It’s an honour to have Lilly on our side to take our Augmented Analyst platform to the next level in life sciences, which ultimately benefits the entire life science community.”

Both firms have a common goal of scaling an AI solution that benefits the life sciences community at large and brings life-saving drugs to market faster.

“Machine learning is a part of every aspect of Lilly’s future, from drug discovery to clinical trials to manufacturing to patient support,” said Diogo Rau, Lilly’s senior vice president and chief Information and digital officer. “Yseop brings a novel approach to regulatory submissions and other reporting, and we see opportunities to bring Yseop’s technology to teams throughout the enterprise.”

Yseop’s platform uses Natural Language Generation (NLG) to augment human analysis with automated insights. With Yseop’s AI automation technology, teams can shorten the time spent on specialist medical reports for guaranteed consistency and accuracy every time.