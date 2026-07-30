Accu launches range of hygienic bolts to prevent contamination risk

Accu has expanded its fastener portfolio with a new range of hygienic bolts, washers and nuts, which are designed to prevent contamination risk in pharmaceutical manufacturing environments.

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The new range addresses the issue of moisture, bacteria and debris which can collect in microscopic crevices beneath standard fastener heads and cause contamination. Each component in Accu's hygienic range features a highly polished, crevice-free finish, combined with an integrated silicone gasket beneath the flange, creating an airtight, watertight seal that stops contamination before it starts.

The bolts, washers and nuts are manufactured from 304 stainless steel with EPDM rubber and silicone sealing components, which were chosen for their resistance to corrosion, ozone and the aggressive chemical sanitising agents used in daily washdown and Clean-in-Place (CIP) cycles. All three product lines are designed to operate between a temperature range of 50°C to +190°C without compromising the integrity of the silicone seal, making them suitable for everything from cold storage to high-heat sterilisation.

For best results, Accu advises customers to install the fasteners as a matched system, by pairing hygienic bolts with hygienic nuts and washers, or blind tapped holes, rather than combining them with standard, unpolished hardware. The company recommends soft-jawed or polymer-sleeved tools during installation to protect the polished finish from scratching.

Patrick Faulkner, lead engineer at Accu, said: “We have introduced this new hygienic fastener range, due to demand from customers in the food and pharmaceutical industries. The range offers customers a wide choice of nuts, bolts and washers and these components are designed to work together as a complete system, for maximum effectiveness. Engineers can be safe in the knowledge that these fasteners are safe, effective and fit for purpose in hygienic environments.”

The hygienic bolts are available in thread sizes from M4 to M20, with lengths from 8mm to 80mm and hex socket drive sizes from 7mm to 27mm. The matching hygienic nuts span M3 to M24, with flange diameters from 15mm to 42mm and socket sizes from 10mm to 32mm. The hygienic washers and gaskets are available with internal diameters from 4mm to 40.5mm and external diameters from 10mm to 50mm, in thicknesses from 1.5mm to 6mm and a hardness rating of 75A to 80A Shore, allowing engineers to specify a precise fit across a wide range of joint and panel configurations.

Accu’s hygienic fasteners range is ideally suited for use in food packaging, beverage production, commercial bakeries, chemical processing and pharmaceutical manufacturing, where washdown regimes and hygiene compliance are critical to operational standards. The range has not been designed or certified for cleanroom environments.