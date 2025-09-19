ACG to showcase machinery at Pharma Pro&Pack 2025

ACG will showcase its complete range of manufacturing, inspection, and process optimisation solutions at this year’s Pharma Pro&Pack in Hyderabad.

× Expand ACG

For over 60 years, ACG has partnered with Indian pharmaceutical manufacturers, blending local expertise with global standards to deliver smarter, more efficient operations.

World-class manufacturing technology

ACG Engineering will present its internationally developed oral solid dosage (OSD) machinery portfolio, including granulation, encapsulation, tablet pressing, and coating solutions. In its continuous pursuit of innovation, ACG Engineering will unveil the SMARTCOATER X2 - an enhanced version of the SMARTCOATER X.ONE. Designed with a simplified user interface and operations, it aims to increase efficiency and deliver superior output. Visitors will also get to see the PROTAB 700, a double-rotary tablet compression machine engineered for maximum productivity in large-scale batch production.

Vision inspection and traceability

With regulatory requirements becoming increasingly stringent, ACG Inspection is redefining quality and compliance for the pharmaceutical industry. At the forefront of innovation, we are showcasing our AI-powered vision inspection systems, ‘QualiShield’ and next-generation serialisation solutions – ‘Verishield’ designed by pharma specialists for pharma manufacturing. From tablets, foils, and blisters to bottles, our advanced systems ensure unmatched precision, accuracy, and reliability in every inspection. Coupled with robust end-to-end track & trace capabilities, they empower manufacturers to safeguard product integrity, meet diverse global compliance standards, and build trust with patients worldwide. Strengthening this ecosystem further, the End Consumer Engagement

solutions powered by ACG Life Sciences Cloud provide powerful digital platforms to connect packaging with patients, driving transparency, safety, and smarter healthcare experiences.

Process optimisation

ACG will also highlight its state-of-the-art Process Development Lab in Shirwal, spanning over 5,000+ sq. ft. and equipped with advanced machinery, newly added containment systems, and a team with expertise in more than 3,500+ formulations.

The lab collaborates with manufacturers to resolve production challenges, optimise processes, and scale operations — ensuring Indian pharma stays competitive on the global stage.

Nikhil Kulkarni, CEO of ACG Engineering said: “For over six decades, we’ve grown alongside Indian pharma. At Pharma Pro & Pack 2025, we’re proud to showcase how our world-class machinery, inspection systems, and process optimisation solutions & services continue to enable operations safer , more efficient and reliable – while always standing by our customers as true partners.”