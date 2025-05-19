ACG unveils patented personalised capsule technology

ACG, a provider of fully integrated manufacturing solutions, introduces its "world-first" Personalised Capsule Machine (PCM) – a patented technology that creates custom-formulated supplement capsules tailored to individual needs on demand.

The PCM merges real-time health data, precision dosing, and automated capsule production to create individualised supplements.

Through an exclusive partnership with pioneers in personalised supplement development, Art of You (AoY), ACG’s PCM is set to redefine personalised nutrition. The collaboration integrates ACG’s capsule and beadlet technologies with AoY’s formulation expertise, yielding a unique, fully integrated system that delivers bespoke supplement solutions tailored to individual biomarkers, health goals, and lifestyle choices.

The AoY capsule, powered by ACG technology, delivers:

Precision-engineered dosing

Clinically backed, science-driven formulations

Personalised supplement accuracy

Advanced bioavailability and absorption

Controlled-release coating

Vegan, tasteless, and microplastic-free materials

Pharmaceutical-grade, sustainable manufacturing

“After five years in development, we are thrilled to launch the PCM and collaborate with Art of You on this groundbreaking initiative. It represents a true leap forward in personalised nutrition,” said Aaron Quinn, senior manager for Europe at Vantage Nutrition. “This partnership underscores our commitment to growth through innovation and focus on advancing health solutions globally. With over 1,500 PCM machines planned for deployment across Europe in the next five years and projected revenue of more than €500 million over the next three, this initiative highlights ACG’s leadership in delivering cutting-edge capsule and beadlet technologies to the market.”

The AoY team will be joining ACG at Vitafoods on their stand to explore the science, technology, and vision behind this world-first innovation.

Also at the show, Vantage Nutrition—part of the ACG group—will showcase advanced ingredient delivery technologies including controlled release beadlets, liquid-filled hard capsules, and cap-in-cap dosing solutions. Together, ACG and Vantage offer a comprehensive portfolio designed to help brands bring better delivery systems to market efficiently.

ACG and Vantage will be exhibiting at Vitafoods Europe, Stand 3K6, 20-22th May, 2025, in Barcelona, Spain.