Adragos Pharma completes installation of a liquid filling line

Adragos Pharma, a contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO), has announced the completion of a €4 million project to install and commission an advanced, cGMP-compliant liquid filling line and accompanying cartoning machine at its facility in Leipzig, Germany.

× Expand Adragos Pharma

The new capabilities will offer nearly ten times the production capacity at the site, enabling the company to meet rising demand while maintaining the highest standards of quality, efficiency, and compliance.

The new line has the capacity to fill up to 13 million bottles per annum in various formats to supply pharmaceutical, cosmetic, and healthcare supplement products. The installation project initially involved relocating two existing semi-solid commercial manufacturing lines at the site to new production areas, which have now been inspected and are fully operational. These lines provide flexible capabilities for the manufacturing and packaging of ointments, creams, and gels.

“This new flexible production line marks a key milestone in the development of our Leipzig site, expanding its capabilities and reinforcing our dedication to delivering state-of-the-art manufacturing solutions to our customers,” said Florian Prell, site head of Adragos Leipzig. “Adragos is committed to growing and investing in innovation, and we are looking forward to the opportunities and client partnerships that this project will create, as we continue to lead the industry in high-quality liquid dose form manufacturing.”

The 13,300-square metre facility in Leipzig was established in 1926 and specialises in manufacturing semi-solid and non-sterile liquid pharmaceuticals. Employing over 130 professionals, its services and expertise include galenical dose form development, pilot batch production through to commercial supply, advanced analytical method development, as well as worldwide raw material procurement and product quality assurance.